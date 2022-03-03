Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider Andreas Bechtolsheim Sells 100,000 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $12,173,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andreas Bechtolsheim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Monday, December 6th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 15,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total transaction of $1,815,300.00.

ANET opened at $123.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.36. The firm has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.20. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.52 and a twelve month high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Arista Networks by 56.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 16.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.