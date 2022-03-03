Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ARKR opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. Ark Restaurants has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $24.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.59. The company has a market capitalization of $67.06 million, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $42.84 million for the quarter.
Ark Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ark Restaurants Corp. owns and operates restaurants and bars, fast food concepts and catering operations in the U.S. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
