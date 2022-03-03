Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Issues Earnings Results

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $142.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.96 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 51.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Arlo Technologies updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.060-$0.000 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $(0.06)-$0.00 EPS.
Shares of Arlo Technologies stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,140,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,586. The company has a market cap of $954.26 million, a P/E ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84. Arlo Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $11.79.
In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several analysts have commented on ARLO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.
About Arlo Technologies
Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.
