Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Issues Earnings Results

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $142.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.96 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 51.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Arlo Technologies updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.060-$0.000 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $(0.06)-$0.00 EPS.

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,140,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,586. The company has a market cap of $954.26 million, a P/E ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84. Arlo Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $11.79.

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 148.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 15.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 130.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 10,334 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ARLO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

