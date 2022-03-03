Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.000-$5.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22 billion-$1.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion.

Shares of NYSE AWI traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.90. The stock had a trading volume of 883,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,800. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $83.37 and a one year high of $118.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.18.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.08%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AWI shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a sell rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.29.

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $3,487,778.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 134.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 33,178 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 14.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 80.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after buying an additional 24,695 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,398,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares during the period. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

