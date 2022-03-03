ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Buys 9,145 Shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,435,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.30% of DBV Technologies worth $7,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DBVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 647.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 119,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DBV Technologies by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares during the period. 32.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DBV Technologies stock opened at $1.30 on Thursday. DBV Technologies S.A. has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.23.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DBVT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale cut shares of DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of DBV Technologies from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group cut shares of DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of DBV Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

