ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $10.33 Million Stock Holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,213,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,370 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 3.18% of TCR2 Therapeutics worth $10,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 8.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after acquiring an additional 36,526 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 59.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 136,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 50,976 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 255.8% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,256,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

TCR2 Therapeutics stock opened at $2.61 on Thursday. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The company has a market cap of $99.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.29.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.