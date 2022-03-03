ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Invests $2.30 Million in Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 0.21% of Sight Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,810,000. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,324,000. Institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SGHT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sight Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sight Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of SGHT opened at $17.47 on Thursday. Sight Sciences Inc has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 27.62 and a current ratio of 27.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.42.

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

