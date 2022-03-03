ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 188,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Molson Coors Beverage at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 41,054 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth about $982,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $51.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $42.46 and a 52-week high of $61.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.02%.

TAP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.70.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

