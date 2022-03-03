ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 135,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $9,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Micron Technology by 493.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,864,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,055,080,000 after purchasing an additional 12,358,857 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 38.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,742,232,000 after buying an additional 6,862,615 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.5% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,138,904,000 after buying an additional 3,492,076 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 289.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,790,549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $127,093,000 after buying an additional 1,330,377 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 98.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $159,176,000 after buying an additional 1,104,129 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 240,673 shares of company stock worth $22,973,742. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Micron Technology from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.17.

MU stock opened at $93.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The stock has a market cap of $104.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.82 and its 200 day moving average is $80.34.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

