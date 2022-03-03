ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Sells 296,106 Shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,300,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 296,106 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 7.51% of Hudson Technologies worth $11,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 382.4% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,975,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,797 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $616,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 49.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $506,000. 49.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HDSN stock opened at $4.16 on Thursday. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants; and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

