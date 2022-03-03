Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 20,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $4,460,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $4,636,378.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total value of $5,639,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,117 shares of company stock worth $11,928,411. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.32.

Shares of NYSE AJG traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $158.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,695. The firm has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $119.92 and a twelve month high of $171.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.57.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

