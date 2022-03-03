Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $128.00 to $117.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S traded as low as $103.65 and last traded at $105.90, with a volume of 8773 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $106.48.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ASND. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.64.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,784,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,240,829,000 after buying an additional 1,355,453 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,387,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,177,557,000 after purchasing an additional 581,559 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,945,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $628,832,000 after purchasing an additional 510,971 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,251,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,306,000 after purchasing an additional 124,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,378,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,781,000 after purchasing an additional 256,216 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.45 and a 200 day moving average of $139.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 50.72% and a negative net margin of 12,211.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

