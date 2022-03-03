Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ASH shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on Ashland Global to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

ASH traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.39. 586,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.27. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $81.93 and a 1-year high of $110.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.44 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ashland Global will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASH. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,622,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,951,000 after purchasing an additional 103,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

