Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Short Interest Down 53.3% in February

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 53.3% from the January 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
ATTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atento in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Atento from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atento from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.
ATTO stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,565. The stock has a market cap of $374.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. Atento has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $30.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.12.
About Atento (Get Rating)
Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.
