Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Short Interest Down 53.3% in February

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 53.3% from the January 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ATTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atento in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Atento from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atento from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

ATTO stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,565. The stock has a market cap of $374.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. Atento has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $30.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Atento by 40,368.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Atento during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atento during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atento in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Atento by 39.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 11,320 shares in the last quarter.

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

