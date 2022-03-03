Aurizon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QRNNF) Short Interest Update

Aurizon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QRNNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,357,300 shares, a growth of 203.8% from the January 31st total of 1,105,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,714.6 days.

OTCMKTS QRNNF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.56. 2,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891. Aurizon has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $3.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.64.

Aurizon Holdings Ltd. owns and operates coal rail networks, which provides customers with integrated freight and logistics solutions across national rail and road network, traversing Australia. It operates through the following segments: Network, Coal, Bulk and Other. The Network segment engages in the provision of access and operation and management of the Central Queensland Coal Network.

