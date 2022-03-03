Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Trading 16.3% Higher

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Rating) shares traded up 16.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.71 and last traded at $14.71. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.66.
Austevoll Seafood ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASTVF)
