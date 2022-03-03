Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Trading 16.3% Higher

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Rating) shares traded up 16.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.71 and last traded at $14.71. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.66.

Austevoll Seafood ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASTVF)

Austevoll Seafood ASA, a seafood company, engages in the salmon and trout, white fish, and pelagic businesses in Norway, the European Union, Eastern Europe, Africa, Asia, North America, South America, and Central America. The company is involved in the ownership and operation of fishing vessels, as well as farming, processing, sale, and distribution of salmon and trout.

