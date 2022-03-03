Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AUTL opened at $3.87 on Thursday. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average of $5.62.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

AUTL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autolus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTL. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. 68.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.