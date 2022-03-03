AutoZone, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $109.90 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AutoZone in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $109.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $106.43. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q1 2023 earnings at $25.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $43.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $119.69 EPS.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AZO has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,048.72.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,878.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $1,145.16 and a 52-week high of $2,110.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,973.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,831.05.

In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total value of $11,701,589.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total value of $444,170.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,345 shares of company stock worth $18,802,088 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZO. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,732,000 after purchasing an additional 444,581 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $256,087,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 556,107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 150,149 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $161,309,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1,730.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 76,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,533,000 after purchasing an additional 71,941 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

