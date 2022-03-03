Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 885,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,178 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.44% of Avid Bioservices worth $19,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 112,775.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 18,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDMO opened at $20.05 on Thursday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $34.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.24 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.74.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $26.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Bioservices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $94,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 6,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $206,713.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,770. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

