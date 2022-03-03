Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.300-$0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $100 million-$106 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.61 million.Avid Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.400-$1.510 EPS.

AVID has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avid Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avid Technology from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of AVID traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.14. The stock had a trading volume of 367,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.94. Avid Technology has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $40.48.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Avid Technology had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Avid Technology will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $159,405.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,669 shares of company stock worth $485,373. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Avid Technology by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

