Avid Technology Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AVID)

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,539 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,070% compared to the typical daily volume of 117 put options.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVID shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of AVID opened at $32.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.92. Avid Technology has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $40.48.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Avid Technology had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $168,807.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 15,669 shares of company stock worth $485,373 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVID. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 476.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

