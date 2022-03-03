Aviva plc (LON:AV) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 100 Per Share

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 100 ($1.34) per share on Tuesday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This is a boost from Aviva’s previous dividend of $14.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of AV opened at GBX 410.36 ($5.51) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 429.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 411.77. The company has a market capitalization of £15.30 billion and a PE ratio of 9.43. Aviva has a 12-month low of GBX 365.40 ($4.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 448.80 ($6.02). The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AV. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.71) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.25) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 468 ($6.28) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 498.83 ($6.69).

In related news, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 1,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 411 ($5.51) per share, with a total value of £6,769.17 ($9,082.48).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

