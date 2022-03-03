Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decline of 54.8% from the January 31st total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

AVVIY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Investec cut Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Aviva from GBX 420 ($5.64) to GBX 460 ($6.17) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aviva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.00.

Shares of Aviva stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.98. 67,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,883. Aviva has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $12.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.14.

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

