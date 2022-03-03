Aviva’s (AV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 540 ($7.25) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($7.11) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.71) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 468 ($6.28) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.84) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 498.83 ($6.69).

Shares of AV stock opened at GBX 410.36 ($5.51) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 429.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 411.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06. The firm has a market cap of £15.30 billion and a PE ratio of 9.43. Aviva has a 12 month low of GBX 365.40 ($4.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 448.80 ($6.02).

In related news, insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 1,647 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 411 ($5.51) per share, with a total value of £6,769.17 ($9,082.48).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

