Aviva’s (AV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 530 ($7.11) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.71) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.84) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.25) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 468 ($6.28) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 495.50 ($6.65).

LON AV opened at GBX 410.40 ($5.51) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £15.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 429.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 411.77. Aviva has a 1-year low of GBX 365.40 ($4.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 448.80 ($6.02).

In other news, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 1,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 411 ($5.51) per share, with a total value of £6,769.17 ($9,082.48).

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

