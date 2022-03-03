Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aware had a negative return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 38.10%.

Aware stock opened at $3.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.47. The stock has a market cap of $74.38 million, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.19. Aware has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68.

Get Aware alerts:

In related news, Director John S. Stafford III acquired 20,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $57,846.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aware stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating ) by 29,444.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,568 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,539 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aware were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Aware from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Aware Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.