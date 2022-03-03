Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) CFO Kevin J. Brewer Sells 8,636 Shares of Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 8,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $612,206.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
ACLS opened at $71.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.53. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $77.60.
Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 18.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 15,119 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 8.2% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,890,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,913,000 after acquiring an additional 143,034 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 22.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 267.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Axcelis Technologies
Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.
