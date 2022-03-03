Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) CFO Kevin J. Brewer Sells 8,636 Shares of Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 8,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $612,206.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ACLS opened at $71.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.53. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $77.60.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 18.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 15,119 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 8.2% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,890,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,913,000 after acquiring an additional 143,034 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 22.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 267.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

