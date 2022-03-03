Axe (AXE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $47,197.00

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Over the last seven days, Axe has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Axe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Axe has a total market cap of $40,131.13 and $47,197.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.83 or 0.00277334 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000054 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Axe

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.