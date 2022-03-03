Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by SVB Leerink from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.42.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $31.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.11. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $74.10.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 324.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. 48.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

