B. Riley Cuts TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Price Target to $60.00

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.33.

NASDAQ TA opened at $41.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. TravelCenters of America has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $64.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.16. The firm has a market cap of $609.14 million, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 2.01.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 0.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

