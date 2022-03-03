Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 149,036 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 5,028,165 shares.The stock last traded at $11.32 and had previously closed at $9.79.
BLDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James set a $25.00 price target on Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.35.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -39.14 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a current ratio of 20.92.
About Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)
Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.
