Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,389,064 DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,389,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,376,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of DigitalBridge Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in DigitalBridge Group by 2,285.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,323,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,303 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in DigitalBridge Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 282,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 23,772 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter valued at $294,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 111.4% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 126.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 146,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 81,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DBRG. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

NYSE:DBRG opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.56. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $8.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $255.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.21 million. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 29.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc operates as a global real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and invests across the full spectrum of digital infrastructure and real estate. It invests across five key verticals: data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. The company was founded by Thomas Joseph Barrack, Jr.

