Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,665,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,506,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,667,000 after purchasing an additional 146,763 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in CarMax by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,121,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,356,000 after buying an additional 745,024 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CarMax by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,097,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,134,000 after buying an additional 324,857 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,992,000 after buying an additional 40,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in CarMax by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,608,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,910,000 after buying an additional 431,920 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarMax stock opened at $105.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.90. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $96.39 and a one year high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citic Securities assumed coverage on CarMax in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.91.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

