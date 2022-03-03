Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $6.78 Million Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of Graham worth $6,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHC. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Graham by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graham during the 2nd quarter valued at about $364,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,152,000 after buying an additional 12,959 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Graham by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,042,000 after purchasing an additional 27,689 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Graham by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,484,000 after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GHC stock opened at $593.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Graham Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $547.75 and a fifty-two week high of $685.00. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $602.12.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.23 by $0.32. Graham had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 11.05%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $1.58 dividend. This represents a $6.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.

