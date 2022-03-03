Balyasny Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 75.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 274,323 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $7,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.8% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,661,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,553,000 after buying an additional 214,608 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,627 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 123.1% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 116,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after acquiring an additional 15,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $985,019.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.45.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $102.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $112.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.14.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.12). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

