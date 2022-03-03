Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 96,456 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 96,456 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $7,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SITE. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 406.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,053.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,329 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total transaction of $3,380,021.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $173.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.95 and a 200 day moving average of $210.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.29. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.60 and a 12-month high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.09 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.63.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

