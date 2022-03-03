Balyasny Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,643 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $6,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. AtonRa Partners raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 6.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the second quarter worth $8,395,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 18.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 436,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,305,000 after acquiring an additional 68,758 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE INSP opened at $248.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.34 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.18 and a 52 week high of $286.29.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.35. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INSP. Bank of America assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.60.

In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $340,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,397,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,398 shares of company stock valued at $8,604,364 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

