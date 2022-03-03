Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Announces Earnings Results

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.36, Briefing.com reports. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

BMO stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.52. The stock had a trading volume of 774,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,673. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $83.68 and a 52 week high of $120.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.049 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 45.44%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 403,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,516,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 305,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. 41.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMO. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Europe boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.23.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

