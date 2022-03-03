Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 923,682 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.66% of Thor Industries worth $113,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THO. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Thor Industries by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $817,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 36.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after buying an additional 35,876 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 10.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,379,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,907,000 after buying an additional 125,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 451,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,059,000 after buying an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Amelia Huntington acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,445.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew E. Graves purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.74 per share, with a total value of $209,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,425 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

THO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.33.

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $92.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.07. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.47 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 12.17%.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

