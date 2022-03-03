Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $112.09 Million Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 904,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,234 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.85% of Cboe Global Markets worth $112,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,680,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,227,000 after purchasing an additional 72,018 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,866,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,072,000 after purchasing an additional 18,453 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,014,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,882,000 after purchasing an additional 49,884 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,083,000 after purchasing an additional 69,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,153,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,380,000 after purchasing an additional 178,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $118.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.35. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.02 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.67.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 39.10%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.83.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

