Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $119.06 Million Stock Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,247,116 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,311 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.63% of Armstrong World Industries worth $119,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2,013.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AWI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.29.

Shares of AWI stock opened at $89.94 on Thursday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.37 and a 12 month high of $118.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.18.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 24.08%.

In related news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $3,487,778.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

