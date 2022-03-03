Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,486,417 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.09% of Targa Resources worth $122,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 68.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the third quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 156.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $67.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 51.99 and a beta of 2.88. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $68.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 107.69%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRGP. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.86.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

