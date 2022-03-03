Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,308,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,994 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.29% of Dolby Laboratories worth $115,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 340,376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,456,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,260 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 20.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,924,000 after buying an additional 175,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $11,389,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $74.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.05. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $104.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 5,357 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $489,361.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,764 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $160,770.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,966 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,567. Insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DLB shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

