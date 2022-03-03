Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Cut to C$103.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$105.00 to C$103.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BNS. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to a buy rating and set a C$87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$93.08.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

BNS stock opened at C$93.19 on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of C$75.84 and a one year high of C$95.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$91.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$84.73. The firm has a market cap of C$113.29 billion and a PE ratio of 12.10.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported C$2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.80 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.7599995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia (Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.