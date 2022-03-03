Barclays Increases Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Price Target to $32.00

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.63.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $29.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of -30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.86 and its 200 day moving average is $30.09. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,779,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,586,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,775,000 after purchasing an additional 548,577 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,947,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,038 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 510.5% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,218,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,555,000 after purchasing an additional 18,579,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,576,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,907,000 after purchasing an additional 595,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

