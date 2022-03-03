Barclays Raises Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Price Target to GBX 356

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from GBX 352 ($4.72) to GBX 356 ($4.78) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BAB has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.70) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 314 ($4.21) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.37) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 363 ($4.87).

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

Shares of Babcock International Group stock opened at GBX 337.90 ($4.53) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 319.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 330.55. Babcock International Group has a 1 year low of GBX 215.60 ($2.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 388.47 ($5.21). The company has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

In related news, insider John Ramsay purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.27) per share, for a total transaction of £95,400 ($128,002.15).

Babcock International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.