Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Short Interest Update

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 64.5% from the January 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other news, insider Edward P. Grace III purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $46,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCI. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors during the third quarter valued at about $3,416,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $1,382,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 10.1% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 660,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,273,000 after buying an additional 60,385 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 87.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 105,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 48,950 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.64. 3,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,371. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.78. Barings Corporate Investors has a 1 year low of $13.07 and a 1 year high of $16.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%.

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

