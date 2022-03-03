Barrington Research Weighs in on Harsco Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Harsco in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Harsco’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.18 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus cut shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE:HSC opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.34. Harsco has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harsco in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Harsco by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Harsco during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Harsco during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Harsco by 22.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

