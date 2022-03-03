Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €85.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €85.00 ($95.51) target price by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on BAS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €110.00 ($123.60) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($85.39) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($92.13) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €81.00 ($91.01).

Get Basf alerts:

ETR:BAS opened at €57.29 ($64.37) on Thursday. Basf has a one year low of €57.06 ($64.11) and a one year high of €72.88 ($81.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $52.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €65.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of €64.13.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.