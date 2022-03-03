BeatzCoin Trading 46.3% Lower Over Last Week (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One BeatzCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. BeatzCoin has a total market capitalization of $106,546.64 and $98.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 46.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000688 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00035203 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Coin Profile

BTZC is a coin. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,570,576,865 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

